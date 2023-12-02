Interaction between strangers on Shaadi.com Insta post goes viral, CEO Anupam Mittal reacts

A post by Shaadi.com on Instagram about ‘space’ in a relationship turned out to be a platform for communication between two strangers. Their interaction quickly went viral and grabbed the attention of many. CEO Anupam Mittal too joined in with a witty comment.

Anupam Mittal is the CEO of Shaadi.com who reacted to a conversation between two Instagram users on the company's Insta page. (HT File Photo)

It all started when Shaadi.com shared a post on ‘space’ along with a caption that reads, “If you get it you get it.” In the post, they shared a joke - “Wife maths is wanting space after a fight but also wanting a jaddu ki jhappi”.

An Instagram user who goes by ___.nishika, commented on the post and wrote, “Agar usko ‘space’ ka importance pata hai toh meri taraf se haan hai [If he knows the importance of space, then its a yes for me].” Though her comment received several replies, a particular one by shreyanshpandey_ captured her attention.

“Haan ma'am bilkul important hai, after all, keyboard ka sabse bada button hai,” shreyanshpandey_ wrote. To which, ___.nishika replied, “Hahaha you’re cute.” The virtual conversation continued as shreyanshpandey_ came up with another reply and posted, “Mummy bahu milgayi hai, shaadi.com profile delete kar raha hu [Mom, got my bride, delete Shaadi.com profile].” This witty response received a reply from ___.nishika who simply wrote, “Check DM.”

Expectedly, this sweet conversation created a chatter among people and several people dropped comments on the post. CEO Anupam Mittal too reacted and wrote, “@shaadi.com, kya ho raha hai insta par? Dhandha bandh karwaoge kya? [What is happening on Insta? Want to shut down the business?]”

Take a look at the post and the interaction between the strangers:

A response by an Instagram user on a post by Shaadi.com. (Instagram/@shaadi.com)

Conversation on Shaadi.com post that went viral. (Instagram/@shaadi.com)

Soon after this interaction went viral, several people asked Shaadi.com about updates - so much so that they shared another post while reacting to the incident.

“Jodiyan kabhi uparwala banata hai aur kabhi comment section [At times heaven makes pairs and at times comments section],” they wrote. Alongside, they shared a letter addressed to “The internet”.

“When we saw two people interacting in our comments section, we smiled, we laughed and also asked, "Bhai update????" We thought of doing a lot of things for them too. But the best thing that we can give them is something they vibed on a little bit of space. Let's continue to cheer for them and hype them while we respect their privacy. Let's not spam their DMs and follow up with them. So we don't have an update for you, but after over 20 years of matchmaking, we can tell you one thing: most relationships work out when you give them a little space,” reads a part of the note.

