Varun Dhawan to Priyanka Chopra, celebs who love showing off their pet dogs

International Dog Day 2021: To celebrate this day enjoy these images and videos of celebs with their furbabies.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 01:31 PM IST
International Dog Day 2021: Varun Dhawan with his pet pooch named Joey.(Instagram/@varundvn)

International Dog Day is celebrated on August 26 every year. This is a ‘paw-fect’ day to celebrate your furry friends. On this day, we have collected some images and videos of celebrities gushing over their pet pooches.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan who adopted an Indie often takes to Instagram to share videos and images with the pooch. Just like this post that he shared earlier this month. The post contains pictures of the actor with the dog named Joey.

Priyanka Chopra

Shared a few months ago, this video shows Priyanka Chopra twinning with her pet doggo. Throughout the video, the duo is seen sporting different stylish dresses.

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker too often takes to social media to post super adorable pictures of her pet dog named Godot. Just like this post where she wrote “Stunning pics of my baby boy Godot, who hates selfies and phone cameras but looks like @amrit_jnu ‘s lens got him to pose!” while sharing the pictures of the dog.

Shraddha Kapoor

Captioned “Monsoon snuggles,” this image shared on Instagram by Shraddha Kapoor perfectly shows the bond of love between a pet pooch and its human. There is a possibility that the share will make you say ‘aww’ – and that too repeatedly.

Sonali Bendre

An image shared by Sonali Bendre of her hugging her dog was shared on Instagram. There is a possibility that the sweet picture will make you want to hug your pet too.

Which of these posts do you like the most?

