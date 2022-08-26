Delhi Police shares heartwarming post for K9 squad to celebrate International Dog Day. Watch

International Dog Day 2022: Most of the dog videos that dominate the Internet capture their cute antics and adorable activities. Once in a while, however, people also get to see those clips that show dogs working with police departments. Yes, the K9 squads that are specially trained to help the law enforcement. One such video was recently posted on Twitter by Delhi Police along with a sweet caption.

“Hand in Hand with us, Man's Best Friend is always at work to keep the National Capital safe and secured,” they wrote and shared a video. The wonderful clip shows glimpses of the department’s K9 squad. From walking with their handlers to training, the video shows them engaged in various activities. The department also added the hashtag #InternationalDogDay signifying they shared the video to celebrate this special day.

Take a look at the tweet:

The video was posted earlier today. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 2,500 views. Furthermore, the post has also accumulated nearly 130 likes. The video has also prompted people to share various comments to react to the video. “German shepherd is the best ever breed in the world. From smelling to attacking, no replacement of this breed,” wrote a Twitter user. “Great,” shared another along with a thumbs up emoticon.