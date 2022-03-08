International Women's Day 2022: Twitter abuzz with wishes, empowering messages

International Women's Day 2022: Every year, International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 as a mark of respect to women around the world. This, of course, includes women from every walk of life and every section of society that one can possibly imagine. This is the day for every person who identifies as a woman. And as per Twitter tradition, the social media platform is abuzz with several messages and wishes for every single woman out there.

India's Border Security Force is also quite active on Twitter and this occasion of Women's Day definitely warranted a video from them. They posted a video of women in the army wishing everyone a Happy Women's Day 2022. This video shared by BSF was accompanied with a caption that reads, “DG BSF and all Seema Praharis extend warm greetings and best wishes on the occasion of International Women's day.”

Watch the video right here:

The official Twitter handle of Air India has taken to the social media platform in order to post a photo along with the caption that reads, “Saluting all women who shatter the glass ceiling in their respective domains to achieve the extraordinary, every day!” The caption is also translated in Hindi and accompanied by a few hashtags like #HappyInternationalWomensDay #breakthebias2022.

View tweet by Air India right here:

#FlyAI : Saluting all Women who shatter the glass ceiling in their respective domains to achieve the extraordinary, Every day !



पर्वत से मज़बूत इरादे , समंदर सी गहरी सोच,

नए क्षितिज की ओर तुम्हारी हर नई उड़ान को सलाम I#HappyInternationalWomensDay #breakthebias2022 pic.twitter.com/5lf5s89a5n — Air India (@airindiain) March 8, 2022

In the next tweet by Indigo airlines, one can spot a reference to Operation Ganga which is an ongoing operation by the Government of India to provide humanitarian assistance amidst the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine to Indian citizens who have crossed over to neighbouring countries. In the video, a woman, an Indigo staff, can be seen making a beautiful announcement to passengers onboard one such flight back to India. Here is what the caption to it reads, “Our women always lead from the front each day and everyday.”

Watch the inspiring video right here:

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League cricket team, Rajasthan Royals, also took to Twitter in order to share an inspiring post. “Signs you should note,” reads the caption of this Twitter post that shows men and women standing with sign boards that help with establishing gender equality in sports.

Take a look at the Twitter thread by Rajasthan Royals right here:

What are your thoughts on these Twitter posts on International Women's Day 2022?