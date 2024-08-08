Internet rolls eyes at Sudha Murty's 'it happens' remark on Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty's response to wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from Paris Olympics 2024 did not go down with a section of the internet, which felt that her remarks were not appropriate. Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty shared her thoughts on Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification.

"It happens. What to do. It is part of the game. I feel sorry about it. That's all I can tell you," Murty told news agency PTI outside parliament on Wednesday.

Vinesh Phogat, 29, was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout in the Olympics on Wednesday. The setback sent shockwaves in India, filling her fans and supporters with anger and angst.

"Simplicity at its finest," X user Ujyant Ramesh said sarcastically, taking a dig at Sudha Murty's public persona of simplicity.

"Billions of Indians are heartbroken today because of disqualification of Vinesh. But this statement is like rubbing salt over it," another user, with the handle named Amockxi FC, said.

"You protest. Can't keep quiet," one user said.

Another user, Aditya, had a more pragmatic reaction to Murty's remarks.

"Sudha Murty ji is absolutely right. If we words pinch you, then it's your problem. She is telling the truth in a practical way," he said.

Vinesh Phogat announces retirement

Phogat announced her decision of retirement on social media, seeking forgiveness from everyone who supported her.

When the internet face-palmed Sudha Murty's ‘spoon’ remark

Last year, Murty, who is the wife of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, faced backlash on the internet for her statements on her food preferences and saying that she carries a spoon with her.

"I am adventurous in my work, not in my food. I am in fact scared. I am a pure vegetarian, I don’t even eat eggs, or garlic. What I am scared of is, is that the same spoon will be used for both, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. It weighs on my mind a lot! Hence when we go out, I only search for veg restaurants. Or, I carry one bag full of eatables. I carry ready-to-eat stuff, that you have to just heat in water, I carry poha," Sudha Murty had said in an the interview with YouTube interview “Khaane Mein Kya Hai”.