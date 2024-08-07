‘It happens. What to do’: Sudha Murty on Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty offered a pragmatic response to Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification, adding that she feels sorry for the wrestler. Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty shared her thoughts on Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification.

"It happens. What to do. It is part of the game. I feel sorry about it. That's all I can tell you," Murty told news agency PTI outside parliament on Wednesday.

Sudha Murty, 73, took oath as a Rajya Sabha member in the presence Narayana Murthy in March, a week after she was nominated for the role on International Women's Day by the President. She took the oath in her mother tongue Kannada.

The philanthropist and author gave her first speech in the Rajya Sabha last month.

Vinesh Phogat, 29, was disqualified from the 50-kilogram Olympic wrestling final after failing to make weight Wednesday, creating a ripple effect on the medal matches and resulting in some forced adjustments by organisers.

The disqualification set her legions of supporters in India into a collective heartbreak, with the topic being the biggest talking point on Indian internet all of Wednesday.

Phogat was on the cusp of making history as she defeated Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semifinals on Tuesday, but her disqualification pushed Guzman Lopez into the gold medal match.

Who will fight in the gold medal match?

Phogat's disqualification eliminates her from competition and moves Guzman Lopez into the final against American Sarah Hildebrandt, who defeated Mongolia’s Otgonjargal Dolgorjav 5-0 in the other semifinal.

How did Vinesh Phogat become the face of wrestlers' protest?

In 2023, Phogat and other female wrestlers were detained by police in Delhi after they marched on parliament following allegations of sexual misconduct by people within the sport, including Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India. Sanjay Kumar Singh later replaced him in the position.