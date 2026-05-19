Internet reacts to 6.5 crore 3BHK on Bengaluru’s Miller’s Road: ‘I’ll never be able to afford this’

A Reddit post showcasing a lavish 3BHK apartment in Bengaluru has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many users marvelling at the property and others questioning its eye-watering ₹6.5 crore price tag.

A 3BHK for ₹ 6.5 crore? Real estate listing from Bengaluru draws mixed reactions.

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The post, shared on the Reddit community “BangaloreRealEstates”, featured details of a luxury apartment in the upscale Millers Road, Benson Town neighbourhood of the city. While the apartment itself drew praise, its staggering price tag also led to criticism online.

A 3BHK worth ₹ 6.5 crore

According to the listing, the north-facing flat spans 2,850 sq ft and comes with 3 bedrooms, a servant quarters, 2 car parking spots. Purchasing the apartment would also give the buyer access to a swimming pool and a children’s play area. The fully furnished apartment, located on the sixth floor, was listed for ₹6.5 crore.

Pictures shared alongside the listing show large and well-lit rooms with premium lighting fixtures and netted balconies. One picture also featured the master bedroom.

Listing draws mixed reactions

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{{^usCountry}} The post drew mixed reactions on Reddit. While some users called it their “dream house”, others said the price reflected just how inaccessible premium housing in Bengaluru has become. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post drew mixed reactions on Reddit. While some users called it their “dream house”, others said the price reflected just how inaccessible premium housing in Bengaluru has become. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Dream house. I'm earning 30lpa but come from a lower middle class background. No matter how much I work, I'll never be able to afford it,” wrote one user. “Beautiful house,” said another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Dream house. I'm earning 30lpa but come from a lower middle class background. No matter how much I work, I'll never be able to afford it,” wrote one user. “Beautiful house,” said another. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But not everyone was convinced the apartment justified its price. “Useless, cramped, overpriced abode,” one comment read. Another user questioned, “Why so much for just an apartment?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But not everyone was convinced the apartment justified its price. “Useless, cramped, overpriced abode,” one comment read. Another user questioned, “Why so much for just an apartment?” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “If I had 6.5 cr, I would have bought it. Such a wonderful place,” read one comment under the post. Another provided a starkly different take, saying “If I have ₹6.5 crore, why will I go and take this house.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If I had 6.5 cr, I would have bought it. Such a wonderful place,” read one comment under the post. Another provided a starkly different take, saying “If I have ₹6.5 crore, why will I go and take this house.” {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: Bengaluru real estate: Where can you rent a 1BHK under ₹20,000 in India’s tech capital?)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Trending Desk ...Read More The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights. Read Less

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