Internet shocked after woman reveals she dislocates her shoulder to fall asleep. Here's why

Instagram influencer Tia Wilson shared that she dislocated her shoulder to fall asleep comfortably. Yes, you read that, right. Wilson suffers from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS), due to which she is able to dislocate her shoulder while sleeping and then puts it back in place when she wakes up. Snapshot of the influencer who dislocates her shoulder on purpose.

According to NCBI, EDS is "a genetic disorder affecting collagen formation and function. It affects virtually every organ system, which can result in significant morbidity and mortality. Complications of this disease include arterial rupture, organ rupture, joint dislocation, chronic pain, and fatigue, among many others."

In the video shared by Wilson, she tells how her therapist was shocked to learn about her sleeping habit. She then tells in the clip how she is able to dislocate her shoulder and fall asleep. (Also Read: Woman, 50, gets drunk without consuming alcohol- the curious case of auto-brewery syndrome)

An individual said, "I have EDS and was thinking you had a wild pillow setup. Instead I ended up immediately gasping and swiping away. I don’t even know what happens after you dislocate your shoulder."

Another Instagram user, Erin Wigginton, added, "My best friend had EDS. her left shoulder wouldn't go back into the socket and she wasn't willing to have the surgery that it would take to put it back into the socket. So, because of doing things exactly like you're doing, she lived in constant horrific pain for decades. She passed away from complications of EDS at age 39. I miss her every single day. Please take better care of yourself."

"I kind of do this too, but have little to no issues with my shoulders," commented someone else