Home / Trending / iPhone 12’s ‘fumble’ ad uses music of Indian-origin composer. Watch
trending

iPhone 12’s ‘fumble’ ad uses music of Indian-origin composer. Watch

The video prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 05:45 PM IST
The image is a screenshot from the video.(YouTube/@Apple)

Apple’s latest advertisement to highlight the durability of iPhone 12 has created a chatter online. Among the things that have captured people’s attention is the music used in the video and it’s made many go ‘wow’.

“iPhone 12 with Ceramic Shield. Tougher than any smartphone glass. Relax, it’s iPhone,” Apple wrote while sharing the advertisement on their official YouTube channel.

The video opens to show a woman walking on the side of a road while speaking on her iPhone. When she tries to switch her phone to the other side, she fumbles. What follows is the woman trying her best not to let the phone drop on the ground. Her attempts set to the beats playing in the background make the video an interesting watch.

The score is part of an album, released in 1999, by England-born Indian origin composer Nitin Sawhney. He also tweeted about the video. However, first take a look at the video shared by Apple.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Woman records squirrel stealing neighbour’s package. Watch hilarious clip

‘Man who stopped the desert’: 70-year-old transforms barren land into forest

Monkey escapes tiger attack by tricking the big cat. Watch incredible clip

'Tiny' excavator freeing huge ship stuck in Suez Canal prompts meme fest

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 8.5 lakh views.

Take a look at what Sawhney shared:

Sawhney’s tweet has gathered tons of reactions.

“Yes that was an outstanding usage of your track,” wrote a Twitter user. “That’s nicely done! Just wish I’d seen the ad before your tweet for the bonus element of surprise,” shared another. “This is why Apple has always been ahead of the game,” commented a third. “That is quite brilliant,” praised a fourth.

Many asked Sawhney if he was being paid for his music. While replying to one such tweet, he said that he was paid through his publishers:

Listen to the full track by Sawhney here.

What do you think of the advertisement?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iphone
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP