iPhone 12’s ‘fumble’ ad uses music of Indian-origin composer. Watch

Apple’s latest advertisement to highlight the durability of iPhone 12 has created a chatter online. Among the things that have captured people’s attention is the music used in the video and it’s made many go ‘wow’.

“iPhone 12 with Ceramic Shield. Tougher than any smartphone glass. Relax, it’s iPhone,” Apple wrote while sharing the advertisement on their official YouTube channel.

The video opens to show a woman walking on the side of a road while speaking on her iPhone. When she tries to switch her phone to the other side, she fumbles. What follows is the woman trying her best not to let the phone drop on the ground. Her attempts set to the beats playing in the background make the video an interesting watch.

The score is part of an album, released in 1999, by England-born Indian origin composer Nitin Sawhney. He also tweeted about the video. However, first take a look at the video shared by Apple.

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 8.5 lakh views.

Take a look at what Sawhney shared:

Sawhney’s tweet has gathered tons of reactions.

“Yes that was an outstanding usage of your track,” wrote a Twitter user. “That’s nicely done! Just wish I’d seen the ad before your tweet for the bonus element of surprise,” shared another. “This is why Apple has always been ahead of the game,” commented a third. “That is quite brilliant,” praised a fourth.

Many asked Sawhney if he was being paid for his music. While replying to one such tweet, he said that he was paid through his publishers:

Listen to the full track by Sawhney here.

What do you think of the advertisement?

