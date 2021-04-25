Chris Gayle enacts Amrish Puri’s iconic Mogambo Khush Hua dialogue. Watch viral clip

Mogambo Khush Hua, there is a high possibility that most are familiar with this iconic dialogue said Amrish Puri in the film Mr India. Every now and then, people also share videos of themselves enacting it on various occasions. There is a now a new addition to that list. It’s a video showcasing Punjab Kings’ Chris Gayle saying Mogambo Khush Hua. There is a chance that after seeing him deliver the dialogue you will also say… “Mogambo Khush Hua.”

Punjab Kings took to their official Instagram page to share the video. “Mogambo bohot khush hua,” they wrote while posting the clip. The post is complete with a few hashtags including #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings and #IPL2021.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has gathered more than 1.7 lakh views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“It sounds like mogambo ghuseya,” shared an Instagram user with a laughing out loud emoji. “Really m bht Khush hua,” posted another. “He is so cute,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the video showing Chris Gayle delivering Amrish Puri’s iconic Mogambo Khush Hua dialogue?