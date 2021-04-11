IPL 2021: Krunal Pandya teams up with nephew Agastya against Hardik Pandya

A tweet shared by cricketer Krunal Pandya about his nephew is now winning people over and making them chuckle too. Pandya shared a few adorable pictures with his nephew Agastya, son of cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor Natasa Stankovic, along with a hilarious caption.

“Guess whose team he’s in when we have to laugh at Daddy Pandya,” he wrote and tagged Hardik Pandya too.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has gathered more than 12,000 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people.

The Pandya brothers are currently playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Both of them are playing for Mumbai Indians.

What do you think of the sweet pictures of Krunal Pandya and his nephew Agastya?