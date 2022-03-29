IPL: Hardik Pandya gets dismissed by brother Krunal, Twitter reacts with memes

IPL 2022: The Indian Premier League always has some fascinating battles on the field. Like this time there was also a duel between two brothers who are playing for different teams. No points for guessing that it is the duo of Hardik and Krunal Pandya. After playing together for Mumbai Indians, this time the brothers are playing for different teams and came up against each other in the match on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hardik Pandya had been picked by the Gujarat Titans team as skipper while Krunal Pandya is playing for Lucknow Super Giants. Their teams clashed in yesterday’s match and Krunal Pandya picked the wicket of Hardik Pandya. As a result, social media had a field day as many memes were created on the brothers.

Krunal Pandya dismissed Hardik in the 11th over of the match. He bowled one on the middle stump and Hardik swung wildly resulting in a catch to long-off.

Here are some of the funny tweets on the dismissal:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many people were also overjoyed with the fact that Hardik Pandya started bowling again after a back injury he suffered in 2019.

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer shared this meme referring to the fans’ reaction to see Hardik Pandya bowl again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Their former IPL team Mumbai Indians shared this tweet wishing the Pandya brothers good luck for the match being held at the Wankhede Stadium.

Gujarat Titans won the thriller against Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets. Lucknow Super Giants batted first and made 158-6 in 20 overs. Gujarat Titans chased the target by scoring 161-5 in 19.4 overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think about this interesting battle between the two brothers?