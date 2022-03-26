IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious meme. Fans miss Dhoni at toss

IPL 2022: The 15th season of the IPL has begun with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on last year’s finalists Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. This time the tournament will have 10 teams for the first time. With the two-month cricket carnival kicking off, there are many people who took to social media to share memes and their reaction on the new season.

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer who is known for his witty take on matters related to cricket posted that for cricket fans their entertainment needs are sorted for the next two months referencing a scene from the film Hera Pheri.

See Wasim Jaffer’s tweet below:

Many Twitter users missed having MS Dhoni at the toss as he stepped down as captain and gave the team’s reins to Ravindra Jadeja.

See some tweets below that missed having MS Dhoni as captain:

The Disney+ Hotstar handle on Twitter shared a Lion King meme for MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri shared his photo alongside his tweet as he said he is getting ready for a fun couple of months for the IPL.

Wasim Jaffer shared another meme related to Dhoni.

The Kolkata Knight Riders is being led by Shreyas Iyer and they have the chance to avenge the defeat against CSK in last year’s final. Incidentally, both the teams are being led by new captains. Eoin Morgan was the captain of KKR in the last edition of the IPL.

The IPL final this year will be played on May 29.

What are your thoughts about the memes being shared on the IPL?