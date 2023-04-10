Nitish Rana shares heartening video with Rinku Singh post victory over Gujarat Titans

In the 13th IPL 2023 match on Sunday in Ahmedabad, Rinku Singh pulled off the seemingly impossible as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by a narrow margin of three wickets. After witnessing one of the most thrilling matches, people and celebrities have shared their reactions and praised the cricketer for his skills. Now, KKR captain Nitish Rana also posted a video where he can be seen excitedly hugging Rinku Singh.

"Moment of a lifetime. This is just the start," wrote Nitish Rana as he shared the video. In the clip, you can see Rana running towards Singh, hugging and picking him up in excitement. They both are all smiles after the match.

This post was shared on Nitish Rana's Instagram. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 4.4 million times, and the numbers are only increasing. Many have also commented on the clip.

An individual posted, "New superstar in the making." A second added, "Actually, this is just a beginning…more yet to come." A third wrote, "This friendship has brought the extra confidence in @rinkukumar12 to perform like this at such a level. #HailKingRinkuSingh," shared a third. A fourth added, "This is so wholesome."

In order to win on the final ball, Singh hammered left-arm bowler Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes as he needed 29 runs for the final ball. For KKR to win, Singh hit one four and as many as six balls over the fence.

