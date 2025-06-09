'IPL took down my video': Sidhartha Mallya alleges Instagram ban over RCB victory post

After Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted the IPL trophy after a long wait of 18 years, the franchise’s former owner, Vijay Mallya and his son, Sidhartha Mallya, took to social media to share their excitement over the victory. “18 long, long years. I don’t know what to say,” Sidhartha wrote, sharing a video on Instagram showing him screaming in joy as RCB won the tournament. Filming himself walking on a street, Sidhartha Mallya spoke about his post being deleted.(Instagram/sidmallya)

However, in a new video, he claimed that Instagram took down his celebratory video and banned him from interacting on the platform for several days. Filming himself walking on a street, Sidhartha spoke about his post being deleted.

Take a look at the video here:

"I posted an emotional video the minute RCB won. Lots of you commented and reposted that video. But for some reason, Instagram decided to take down the video and ban me from interacting on the platform for several days. After I got to the bottom of it, the video was taken down because the IPL said I had violated their copyright, which is absolutely nuts to me," he said.

He added that the video was just to show his excitement and happiness. "It's crazy to me that they took down the video and also took away the opportunity for me to interact with all the fans who have also waited 18 years for this moment. I am pretty upset about this. I am sad, but such is life," he said, concluding the video.

The video received messages of support from several RCB fans who assured Mallya that the celebrations were still on and he did not miss out. Some of them claimed that their videos were also taken down due to copyright issues. "Same thing happened with me on my 18 videos having 10s of millions of engagements!" said one of them.