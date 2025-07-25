‘Ireland isn’t safe anymore’: Indian man living abroad issues warning after ‘stabbing’ incident

A viral social media post by an Indian-origin man has sparked a flurry of reactions after he shared concerns over rising racism and safety issues in Ireland, a country he once praised for its warmth and quality of life. The user previously encouraged others to move to Ireland, but recent incidents have changed his perception.(Pixabay)

Daksh, who has been living in Ireland for the past three years, wrote, “Can’t believe I’m saying this, but Ireland isn’t safe. Can’t wait to go back home. Always thought it was such an amazing country when I got here... but this place is going to the dogs.”

He added that he previously encouraged others to move to Ireland, but recent incidents have changed his perception.

“I would’ve told people earlier to come here and live. The quality of life is amazing, the people are usually the kindest. Please try your hand at Germany/UK instead. Better yet, the US if you’re seeking work/study abroad. This place is about to implode,” he wrote, warning that while racists may still be a minority, “now they’re dangerous as well.”

The post gained wider attention after he responded to another user asking what triggered the concern. He clarified that he himself was unharmed but shaken by a recent violent incident involving a fellow Indian.

“I’m okay. I usually keep my wits about so thankfully nothing happened to me yet. But this incident shook me,” he said.

According to his comment, the tipping point was an alleged stabbing of an Indian man, reportedly employed at Amazon, who had recently arrived in Ireland. The attacker was said to be a group of teenagers.

“What’s shocking is people, rather than condemning it, are calling him a pedo, justifying the attack, blaming immigrants and telling them to go back,” he added.

Reactions online

The post struck a nerve with many, prompting others to share their experiences and opinions about safety abroad.

One user responded with caution, “Hi Daksh. I’ve read many stories about Ireland recently and I always used to think this situation will implode. However, would suggest you not speak so openly about it while you're still there, for obvious reasons.”

Others broadened the conversation to immigration in general, “Even UK and USA are not safe, brother. Don’t know the recent obsession with foreign countries. People spend huge amounts to go abroad and get nothing. Instead, invest the same amount in business here or on studies,” said another user.

One commenter pushed back on the recommendation to try Germany, “Sorry to say Daksh, but Germany is also a pass. Been living there for the last six years, people are unfriendly A*. I’d still pass to the UK or US.”

