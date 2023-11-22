Irfan Pathan’s son, nephews shine as player escorts in World Cup final against Australia

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan took to X to share a picture taken during the World Cup final against Australia on November 19. The picture shows his son and nephews serving as player escorts in the match. Alongside, he shared a caption extending earnest gratitude to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Irfan Pathan shared this picture of his son and nephews on X. (X/@IrfanPathan)

“Witnessing my son Imran and my nephews Ayaan and Raiyaan standing proudly for the National Anthem on the field is a memory that will last a lifetime. Grateful to @ICC @BCCI for this unforgettable moment,” wrote Irfan Pathan while sharing a picture on X. In the picture, Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj can be seen standing with Irfan Pathan’s son Imran and his nephews Ayaan and Riyaan.

The tweet was shared a few hours ago. It has since accumulated over 1.4 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received a plethora of likes and retweets. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“Great to hear that, they’ll be future stars of India,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Great to see them taking up cricket! Would love to see them playing for #KKR.”

“Proud moment for you and the kids, hoping to see them become the superstars like you and Yusuf Pathan,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Oh great. Congratulations Irfan.”

“Proud moment for Irfan bhai [brother],” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Wow. What a proud moment it might have been for you.”

“That’s great for them. Do they also want to become cricketers in future?” enquired a seventh.

