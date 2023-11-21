‘Match fixing in India’: Anupam Mittal’s quirky take on World Cup loss to Australia

The Indian cricket team’s loss to Australia in the World Cup final on November 19 still has the country in shock. Despite two days having passed since the match, disappointed cricket fans and netizens continue to express their sadness on social media. Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of People Group and a judge on Shark Tank India, also took to X to share his thoughts on the World Cup final. His tweet stood out from the rest, infused with a touch of humour amidst the sombre tone of other social media posts discussing the match. Anupam Mittal - founder and CEO of People Group and a judge on Shark Tank India.

“World Cup loss se one thing has become clear. Match fixing in India happens only @ShaadiDotCom,” wrote Anupam Mittal on X.

Mittal shared the post a few hours ago. Since then, it has received over 18,900 views and still counting. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“Because nothing spells love like a good match!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Shaadi.com par lifetime ka match fix hota hai [On Shaadi.com, you find a lifetime match].”

“Bahut sahi [Very well]!” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Wah! What a plugin. Perfect and just wow.”

India and Australia World Cup Final

Australia won the toss and chose to field first in the final match of the World Cup. Eventually, they clinched the victory by six wickets and secured the trophy for the sixth time. The two teams last faced each other in the World Cup final in 2003 in South Africa, where Australia emerged victorious and clinched the title for the third time.

