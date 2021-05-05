Irish president’s pet dog steals the spotlight mid-interview with adorable demand for pets

In an aww-worthy incident, the limelight was stolen from the Irish President Michael D Higgins by his adorable dog Misneach during an interview. A clip shared on Twitter by journalist Sinead Crowley gives a glimpse of the oh-so-cute incident that has now left netizens gushing at the demanding pooch. The incident occurred as Higgins was mid-way through an interview where he was paying tribute to the late actor Tom Hickey.

The clip shared by Crowley shows the President giving his speech as the cute dog sits beside him. After a few seconds, the canine starts nibbling and nudging Higgins’ hand while demanding pets. What makes the clip more entertaining is how Higgins continues with his speech professionally while giving occasional scratches to the demanding pooch.

Cue your 'aww's and take a look at the video:

Shared on May 3, the clip has amassed over 1.5 million views and tons of reactions. People couldn’t stop gushing at the cute pooch’s demands. Many couldn’t stop lauding Higgins’ calm way of handling the situation and giving Misneach all the scratches and pets simultaneously. Others simply shared heart emojis to show their love for the clip.

In the original clip shared by RTE on YouTube, Misneach was not visible except a brief period of his snout showing up on the frame. Check out the clip here.

What do you think of this clip?