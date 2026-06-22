'Is 40 LPA enough anymore?': Man raises question about Bengaluru's rising cost of living

As living costs continue to rise in India's major cities, a question about Bengaluru's affordability has caught the attention of social media users. An X user recently wondered whether a salary package of ₹40 lakh per annum is still enough to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle in the city or whether rising expenses have changed the equation.

A debate on Bengaluru's rising cost of living gained attention on social media. (Unsplash)

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The post quickly attracted responses from people across income groups, with many sharing their own experiences of living and working in Bengaluru.

The post was shared on X with the caption: "Is a salary package of ₹40 LPA good enough to live comfortably in Bangalore? Or has the city become so expensive that even ₹40 LPA feels average now? If not, what do you think is the ideal annual package for a comfortable lifestyle in Bangalore today? ₹20 LPA? ₹40 LPA? ₹60 LPA? ₹1 crore+? Curious to hear real experiences from people living there."

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{{^usCountry}} The question struck a chord with many users, particularly as discussions around housing costs, traffic, schooling, and lifestyle expenses continue to dominate conversations about life in Bengaluru. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The question struck a chord with many users, particularly as discussions around housing costs, traffic, schooling, and lifestyle expenses continue to dominate conversations about life in Bengaluru. {{/usCountry}}

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Internet shares mixed views

The responses highlighted how the answer depends largely on an individual's lifestyle, family size, and financial responsibilities.

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One user wrote, "It depends. If you have two children and no inheritance, ₹40 LPA is merely enough to get by."

Another shared a very different perspective, saying, "I was earning ₹65,000 a month three years ago. It was enough for me, and I managed to save a good amount as well."

Some users approached the discussion with humour. One person joked, "No, it's not enough. You need a Swiggy or Zomato side hustle as well."

Others pointed out that affordability varies significantly from person to person. "Adjust your lifestyle and any place can be affordable. I earn only ₹9 LPA in Kolkata despite having more than 15 years of experience," one user commented.

Another wrote, "For some, ₹6 LPA is enough, while for others even ₹1 crore a year would not be sufficient."

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Several users also highlighted factors such as rent, commuting costs, and location within the city. One comment read, " ₹40 LPA is good if you live in rented accommodation, have a company cab for commuting, and stay on the outskirts rather than in central Bengaluru."

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The conversation also featured Bengaluru's infamous traffic. A user quipped, "Very difficult. You might have to do overtime at Silk Board just to get through the traffic."

Meanwhile, others offered a reality check. "People earning ₹20,000 a month are also living happily here," one person wrote.