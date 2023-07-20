Is 7 LPA government job better than 50 LPA private one? Tweet sparks chatter

In India, the allure of government jobs is deeply rooted. One of the major reasons is because the government jobs are perceived as more stable and less prone to layoffs. Highlighting that a woman recently shared a tweet that has sparked a discussion among Twitter users. She asked if someone would choose a government job that is paying lower than a position in a private sector.

What is your take on the tweet about government and private jobs? (Unsplash/@Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Twitter user Ayushi Mishra, whose profile says she is a digital marketer, posted a question on the microblogging platform. “Which is preferable, a 7 LPA government job or a 50 LPA private job?” she asked.

Take a look at the post about government and public sector jobs:

The tweet was posted a day ago on July 19. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 5.1 lakh views and counting. Additionally, the share has gathered more than 2,500 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the post. They didn’t shy away from sharing their opinions. A few also took the route of hilarity while replying.

What are Twitter users saying on this debate between government and private jobs?

“If u want to retire at 40-45 age go for PVT. If you want to retire with your grandchildren go for 7 PA,” shared a Twitter user. “50 if one doesn't change their lifestyle. Otherwise usually no difference,” added another. “Definitely 50 LPA anyday,” commented a third. “Dono nahi berojgar better [Nothing. Unemployment is better],” joked a fourth. “Whichever, let me do a remote job,” wrote a fifth.

