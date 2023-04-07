Is 80.2 LPA enough to survive in Gurugram? Twitter reacts

Residing in a metropolitan city is costly. There are several expenses that one needs to consider, including things like food and rent. It is no wonder that social media is filled with questions by people asking about how it is to live in metropolitan cities, especially in terms of finances. One of the platforms that is often used by netizens to ask such questions is Quora. Netizens often ask on the platform if they will be able to survive at a particular place with a fixed salary. Now, a postt taking a dig at such questions has gone viral on Twitter.

The Gurugram-related Twitter post may leave you chuckling (representational image).(Unsplash/Sooraj Dev)

In the tweet, a woman sarcastically asked people if a certain amount of salary is enough to survive in Gurugram. “Is 80.2 LPA salary enough to survive in Gurugram?” she tweeted as she asked for people’s opinions. And, tweeple didn’t disappoint. They came up with interesting and hilarious answers.

Take a look at the tweet:

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 5.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 2,900 likes.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Yeh bahut kam hai... Sarojini se kape bhi nahi aaapaegay itne mai toh [This is too less, you won’t be able to even afford clothes from Sarojini market with this salary],” joked a Twitter user while mentioning an affordable shopping destination in Delhi. Keeping the tone of joke, the original poster replied, “Hain na ab to Sarojini bhi kitna mehnga ho gaya hai [Isn’t it! Sarojini has become costly too.” Another individual added, “Won’t even cover rent.” A third joked, “Thoda adjust karke chal jayega [You can survive with a little bit of adjustment].” A fourth joined and wrote, “Definitely not. Starvation is gonna eclipse you.”

