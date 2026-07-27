Is Gianni Infantino’s leaked letter to Argentina FA real? Here’s what FIFA president wrote after World Cup final

Gianni Infantino’s private letter to the Argentine Football Association has sparked fresh debate after it was leaked just days after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The FIFA president congratulated Argentina on finishing runners-up and praised the team’s “professionalism” even though FIFA is investigating the squad over its behaviour after the defeat to Spain.

Is Gianni Infantino’s leaked letter to Argentina real? Here’s what he wrote. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (AFP)

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The letter, first leaked by Argentine media and then confirmed by the Daily Mail has drawn attention because of the warm tone used despite the disciplinary case hanging over Lionel Messi’s side.

Gianni Infantino’s letter to Argentina

The letter was addressed to Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia after Argentina finished second at the World Cup.

Infantino wrote: “Dear Mr. President, Yesterday, Sunday, July 19, 2026, at the magnificent New York New Jersey Stadium, Argentina won the silver medal of the FIFA World Cup 2026, after an exciting final against Spain.

“I would like to reiterate my most sincere congratulations for this important new result for Argentine soccer.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 will remain in memory as an unforgettable celebration of football, marked by spectacular matches, the irruption of new promises, the presence of the great figures of the sport and the extraordinary atmosphere lived in stadiums full of fans.

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{{^usCountry}} “The magnificent performance of the Albiceleste also contributed decisively to making this edition an exceptional event that captivated millions of football enthusiasts around the world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The magnificent performance of the Albiceleste also contributed decisively to making this edition an exceptional event that captivated millions of football enthusiasts around the world. {{/usCountry}}

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“Please send my sincere congratulations to all who have contributed to this magnificent result: to the players, to coach Lionel Scaloni, as well as to the coaching and medical staff and, of course, to the many fans who have accompanied and encouraged the team throughout the competition.

“These victories are always the fruit of constant work, professionalism and attention to detail, but also of passion, commitment and love for this wonderful sport. All this augurs a very promising future and, without a doubt, will pave the way for new and great successes for Argentine football.

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“I wish you, dear Mr. President, all the best for the next competitions and I hope to see you again very soon. With all my friendship, Gianni Infantino.”

Argentina under FIFA investigation after Spain defeat

The letter has raised eyebrows because FIFA is already looking into Argentina’s conduct after the World Cup final. Following the extra-time loss to Spain, several Argentina players turned their backs while Spain celebrated with the trophy.

A post-match clash also broke out, with Leonardo Paredes confronting Eric Garcia. Nahuel Molina, Thiago Almada and assistant coach Roberto Ayala also appeared to be involved. FIFA has opened an investigation into the incident.

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Lionel Messi and final controversy

The final was not the only match surrounded by controversy. During the game, Lionel Messi tried to convince referee Slavko Vincic to send off Marc Cucurella after the Spain defender covered his mouth while speaking to the official.

Argentina had also faced criticism earlier in the tournament over simulation, gamesmanship and a banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” after their semi-final win over England. Those incidents, together with the post-final investigation, have made Infantino’s praise for Argentina’s “professionalism” the biggest talking point following the leaked letter.