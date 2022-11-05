Is it a belt or a skirt? Diesel’s creation worth $1000 spark Twitter chatter

We have all seen a number of fashion trends up to this point. While some of these fads undoubtedly had a following, others were not well-liked by the general public. Recently, high-end brand Diesel came out with a skirt that has sparked a discussion online. So, if you are wondering what is about this latest trend, allow us to tell you. Italian retailer Diesel created a belt skirt that is causing controversy on the internet for a number of reasons, including the $1000 price tag and the fact that it could be uncomfortable to sit in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This mini skirt is a part of the brand's fall collection of 2022. The creative director, Glenn Martens has continued to embrace the year 2000 by incorporating low-waisted silhouettes into their collection. This belt skirt is a classic example of that.

Take a look at the clothing here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being released, many people have reacted to the design.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These mini skirts from the brand come in two colours- gray and cherry red. Many people have said that this clothing has no practicality and it is challenging to wear it anywhere outside.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON