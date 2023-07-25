Is 94.1 LPA low for an engineer living in Bengaluru? Man shares sarcastic reply

Quora is a platform where people seek answers for various questions. Some also turn to the platform to share their opinions about online trends or real-life events. One such trend taking over social media involves people asking others if they can survive in a certain city on a particular salary. Many such questions are related to Bengaluru where people ask if they can comfortably live in the city while earning a certain sum each month or year. Taking a dig at one such query, a Quora user shared a hilarious reply on a post that will leave you chuckling. He shared a sarcastic response to a question about surviving in Bengaluru on ₹94.1 LPA as a 32-year-old engineer.

The Quora user's reply to post asking if 94.1 LPA is too low to survive in Bengaluru will leave you in splits (representational image). (Unsplash/@2umang)

“Is the 94.1 LPA salary in Bangalore too low for a 32-year-old software engineer?” a Quora user asked on the platform. To this, another user of the platform Shubham Pathania, whose bio says he is an engineer living in Bengaluru, wrote “won't say too low, but surely that's below the belt.” He then hilariously explained how with some “compromises”, one may “just survive” in the city. And what are those adjustments that one needs to make? “Buy a luxurious sedan/SUV instead of a chopper to go to work,” he wrote as the first point. “Instead of purchasing the whole society, try to buy one apartment,” he added as another.

Take a look at the Quora post and the reply about living in Bengaluru here:

A Quora users reply to a post asking is 94.1 LPA is low for living in Bengaluru. (Quora/@Shubham Pathania)

Since being shared, the reply has gathered over 1.2 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has received equally, if not more, hilarious replies from netizens.

How did Quora users react to this post about surviving in Bengaluru with a salary of ₹94.1 LPA?

“No it's very less, I am earning 3 Cr per Year and am not able to pay for Ola/Uber,” joked a Quora user. “Seriously.. who pays you that kind of money? I am curious to know .. please let me know. I will also try for that company,” added another. “Bas 94LPA… iiiissshhhhh... the company has underpaid you bro and fooled you.. freshers are getting 1.5–2Cr in Bangalore.. and with sooo low salary how do you even think about surviving in India, that too in an expensive city like Bangalore.. please immediately put down papers. You are so underpaid,” commented a third. “Please add one more point: Instead of hiring an Australian Masterchef at your home, go and have food at a 5 star restaurant,” wrote a fourth.

