Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Is this a bee ‘disguised’ as a doggo? Watch cute video
trending

Is this a bee ‘disguised’ as a doggo? Watch cute video

“Cute,” expressed an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 04:21 PM IST
The image shows the adorable creature.(Instagram/@the_frenchie_doots)

Is it a dog video? Yes. Is it a cute dog video? Yes. Is it a cute dog video that may leave you with a smile? Yes. It is clip that showcases a dog named Pearl dressed as a bee. There is a high possibility that the super sweet video will make your Saturday brighter.

The clip of the cute pooch is shared by Instagram on their own platform. “Queen Bee. Meet Pearl (@the_frenchie_doots), a 2-year-old French bulldog who is as sweet as honey,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the clip:

RELATED STORIES

The post has been shared about 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the post has accumulated more than 2.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. People also shared various love-filled comments while reacting to the video.

“My heart can’t take it,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mood,” shared another. “Cute,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram pet dog
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man walks between hot air balloons on beam at an altitude of 21,400 feet. Watch

David Warner uses face swap app in song starring Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai

Strike and make the cut!

Baby elephants drink milk hand-fed by keepers. Clip may warm your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP