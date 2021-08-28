Is this a bee ‘disguised’ as a doggo? Watch cute video

Is it a dog video? Yes. Is it a cute dog video? Yes. Is it a cute dog video that may leave you with a smile? Yes. It is clip that showcases a dog named Pearl dressed as a bee. There is a high possibility that the super sweet video will make your Saturday brighter.

The clip of the cute pooch is shared by Instagram on their own platform. “Queen Bee. Meet Pearl (@the_frenchie_doots), a 2-year-old French bulldog who is as sweet as honey,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the clip:

The post has been shared about 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the post has accumulated more than 2.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. People also shared various love-filled comments while reacting to the video.

“My heart can’t take it,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mood,” shared another. “Cute,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?