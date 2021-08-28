Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Is Twitter down? Outages reported on Saturday morning
trending

Is Twitter down? Outages reported on Saturday morning

Twitter appeared to be down on Saturday morning. Most of the issues, around 70 per cent, were reported for the Twitter website. Fewer issues were reported from the iPhone, iPad, or the Android app at 21 per cent, while 8 per cent complained of a snag due to server connection.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Twitter outages were reported on Saturday morning

Twitter appeared to be down on Saturday morning as users reported issues with the social media platform. According to DownDetector, a website dedicated to tracking website outages, there had been 453 reports from users across India complaining of Twitter being down at 9:35am, with the baseline showing a sharp hike from 9am.

Most of the issues, around 70 per cent, were reported for the Twitter website. Fewer issues were reported from the iPhone, iPad, or the Android app at 21 per cent, while 8 per cent complained of a snag due to server connection.

Shortly before 10am, the website was reported to be back to normal, functioning as usual.

Here's a look at the Twitter outages reported on the DownDetector website in the last 24 hours. The spike on the far right was when the issues first started to be reported around 9am.

Twitter outages over the past 24 hours
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter twitter debate twitter down
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

This is how ‘secret agent’ doggo distracts human to steal her food. Watch

Astronaut’s incredible pictures of aurora under full moon go viral

Newborn white rhino calf Nandi’s video with her mama wins hearts. Seen clip yet?

Cop’s pic goes viral for his uncanny resemblance to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP