Is Twitter down? Outages reported on Saturday morning

Twitter appeared to be down on Saturday morning as users reported issues with the social media platform. According to DownDetector, a website dedicated to tracking website outages, there had been 453 reports from users across India complaining of Twitter being down at 9:35am, with the baseline showing a sharp hike from 9am.

Most of the issues, around 70 per cent, were reported for the Twitter website. Fewer issues were reported from the iPhone, iPad, or the Android app at 21 per cent, while 8 per cent complained of a snag due to server connection.

Shortly before 10am, the website was reported to be back to normal, functioning as usual.

Here's a look at the Twitter outages reported on the DownDetector website in the last 24 hours. The spike on the far right was when the issues first started to be reported around 9am.

Twitter outages over the past 24 hours