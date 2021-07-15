Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Isro trends on Twitter as space agency successfully conducts 3rd test of Vikas Engine for Gaganyaan

People are sharing all sorts of tweets using #isro to congratulate the space agency on successfully conducting test of Vikas Engine for Gaganyaan.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Isro shared the image after successfully conducting test of Vikas Engine for Gaganyaan.(Twitter/isro)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) successfully conducted the third long-duration hot test of the Vikas Engine, as part of the Gaganyaan programme, on July 14. Isro also took to Twitter to share the news with the world.

“#ISRO on July 14, 2021 has successfully conducted the hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas Engine for the core L110 liquid stage of the human rated GSLV MkIII vehicle, as part of engine qualification requirements for the #Gaganyaan Programme,” they tweeted. The post is complete with a blog link.

People took to social media to congratulate Isro on achieving this milestone. Many are sharing various posts using #isro – so much so that the name of the space agency is now trending on Twitter.

Isro successfully conducts 3rd test of Vikas Engine for Gaganyaan, tweeple react. (Twitter)
Twitter reaction to Isro Vikas Engine test. (Twitter)
Isro conducts 3rd test of Vikas Engine for Gaganyaan, Twitter reacts. (Twitter)
Twitter reaction to isro's Vikas Engine milestone. (Twitter)

The post shared by Isro also received a response from tech billionaire and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

What would you share to congratulate Isro?

