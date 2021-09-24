Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ISS posts pictures taken from space of Earth’s horizon at night. Images go viral

The images of the Earth's horizon at night were posted on International Space Station's Twitter handle.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 07:07 PM IST
The images of the Earth's horizon at night from space have mesmerised people.(Twitter/@Space_Station)

Are you someone who loves watching the videos and images of the Earth captured from space? Then there is a possibility that you already follow the Twitter handle of International Space Station (ISS). They often post incredible content that leave people mesmerised. Case in point, their latest share of Earth’s horizon at night.

“The Earth's horizon at night is ringed by an air glow surrounded by stars in these pics from the station,” ISS tweeted while sharing the pictures. Their post is complete with a link where one can find more images similar to the ones they shared.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared, has gathered nearly 8,600 likes. The pictures are now being re-shared by many across different social media platforms. The share also prompted people to post different comments.

“Thanks for the photographs. They’re awesome to see. But if I were there, on board, the sight would be so indescribably beautiful that I’m sure time would stand still for a few moments! You guys have those moments all the time. WOW!! What a job to have!” wrote a Twitter user.

“As beautiful as always,” shared another. “Oh my goodness! Fantastic pictures!  You are so lucky to look out your windows and see such spectacular views,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

