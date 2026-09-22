IT employee warns of job uncertainty after colleague is benched, says overdependence on AI can hurt

An IT employee has shared his experience of workplace uncertainty, claiming that a colleague was placed on the bench after struggling with performance and relying heavily on artificial intelligence tools. The Reddit user also urged professionals to build emergency funds amid concerns over job security in the technology sector.

An IT employee said his colleague had relied heavily on AI before being placed on the bench over poor performance. (Representational image generated using AI)

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Sharing the experience in a post titled “The IT job market is seeing AI's impact, a simple story,” the employee said he had himself received a performance warning just three months after joining his current company.

“So, I have recently joined a new company (10 months back). In my third month, I got a warning that my performance was not up to the mark as per the client,” he wrote.

Employee recalls turning around his performance

The Reddit user admitted that he had initially been taking things slowly after coming from what he described as a “very toxic” workplace. However, the warning prompted him to take his performance more seriously.

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{{^usCountry}} “I jumped on it, and initially, I got lazy because my last company was very toxic. I thought I would take some time and then focus on work, but after the warning, I started working on understanding things and making a place for myself in the team as well. Eventually, I got to a B+/A rating, and everything got sorted,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I jumped on it, and initially, I got lazy because my last company was very toxic. I thought I would take some time and then focus on work, but after the warning, I started working on understanding things and making a place for myself in the team as well. Eventually, I got to a B+/A rating, and everything got sorted,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He then spoke about another employee who later joined the team. According to him, the colleague had more overall experience but struggled to understand the work and appeared overly dependent on AI.

“He didn’t understand the work and was a little too dependent on AI. It was visible,” the employee wrote, adding that the colleague repeatedly received warnings over his performance.

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After around two months of warnings, the colleague was called by a director and placed on the bench, according to the post. “Next is layoff, nothing else,” the Reddit user claimed.

‘Please create emergency funds’

The experience prompted him to share a broader message about financial preparedness.

“I am not scaring anyone, just giving financial advice as a brother. Please create emergency funds, postpone that concert, postpone that car if it is not a necessity, only focus on needs, and start removing debt. That is my plan for the next two years, at least,” he wrote.

Check out the post here:

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Internet reacts

The post drew reactions from users who echoed concerns over uncertainty in the sector. One person wrote, “Emergency funds are more important than ever.” Another said, “IT jobs feel so uncertain these days.” A third commented, “This is actually a much-needed reminder,” while another added, “Depending too much on AI can backfire.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)