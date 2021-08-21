It happens only in Kolkata: Queue outside city bookstore garners praise on Internet

Parting away from the indispensable smartphones is a rare sacrifice that people are willing to make to engage in something productive and brainstorming. And it’s not just the technology but also the addiction to alcohol that drives people crazy, and the COVID times have seen the worst of it. Thousands and millions of people lined outside liquor shops to quench their irresistible toxic thirst. Also, the kids nowadays hardly know the charm of the smell of the pages of a book.

But something really wonderful was spotted in the City of Joy, Kolkata, which exemplifies its army of bibliophiles.

Twitter

Recently a photo of a queue outside a bookstore in Kolkata surfaced on the internet, baffling many. When the said store announced a special discount offer, people gathered outside it to pick their favorite books.

”Photo of the queue in front of a publisher’s store in Kolkata. Every city lines up for booze, only Kolkata lines up for books.”

A twitter user named Diptakirti Chaudhari shared the picture on Twitter with this caption.

Her second tweet mentioned that the queue was outside Dey’s Publishing store after announcing a 50 percent discount as an Independence Day offer.

Just then, the picture went viral, and it now has thousands of likes and comments from Twitterati. Netizens praised the people of Kolkata and said that it was pleasing to see a city that still has so much love for books and literature.

Yet few users said that the publishing stores could have used online platforms to sell the books and avoid crowding people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Do you feel like visiting a bookstore? Take ample precautions if you do.

This story was first shared in Life Beyond Numbers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON