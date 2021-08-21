Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / It happens only in Kolkata: Queue outside city bookstore garners praise on Internet
trending

It happens only in Kolkata: Queue outside city bookstore garners praise on Internet

Recently a photo of a queue outside a bookstore in Kolkata surfaced on the internet, baffling many.
By Life Beyond Numbers
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 11:15 AM IST
A queue outside a Kolkata bookstore.

Parting away from the indispensable smartphones is a rare sacrifice that people are willing to make to engage in something productive and brainstorming. And it’s not just the technology but also the addiction to alcohol that drives people crazy, and the COVID times have seen the worst of it. Thousands and millions of people lined outside liquor shops to quench their irresistible toxic thirst. Also, the kids nowadays hardly know the charm of the smell of the pages of a book.

But something really wonderful was spotted in the City of Joy, Kolkata, which exemplifies its army of bibliophiles.

Twitter

Recently a photo of a queue outside a bookstore in Kolkata surfaced on the internet, baffling many. When the said store announced a special discount offer, people gathered outside it to pick their favorite books.

RELATED STORIES

”Photo of the queue in front of a publisher’s store in Kolkata. Every city lines up for booze, only Kolkata lines up for books.”

A twitter user named Diptakirti Chaudhari shared the picture on Twitter with this caption.

Her second tweet mentioned that the queue was outside Dey’s Publishing store after announcing a 50 percent discount as an Independence Day offer.

Just then, the picture went viral, and it now has thousands of likes and comments from Twitterati. Netizens praised the people of Kolkata and said that it was pleasing to see a city that still has so much love for books and literature.

Yet few users said that the publishing stores could have used online platforms to sell the books and avoid crowding people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Do you feel like visiting a bookstore? Take ample precautions if you do.

This story was first shared in Life Beyond Numbers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kolkata
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Land urchin meets sea pups in zoo. Adorable interaction is too cute to handle

Cops in Oklahoma respond to call of finding ‘body in river’. Then this happens

Man gobbles 20,000 calorie burger in just four minutes. Video goes viral

Teacher’s method of inspiring students to be confident amazes people. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP