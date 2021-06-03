Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
trending

‘It is Indian kurta’: Gucci’s Kaftan worth 2.5 lakh sparks Twitter chatter

Many are sharing screenshots of Gucci’s website where the price of these outfits is listed as $3,500, approximately ₹2.5 lakh.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 12:30 PM IST
The kaftan collection by Gucci has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Gucci Website)

A new kaftan collection by Gucci is the latest source of Twitter chatter, all because many are calling the outfits costlier versions of Indian kurtas. The brand’s latest collection has traditional necklines and tassels which reminded many of the classic kurtas worn by Indian women.

Tweeple didn’t hold back while sharing their reactions to this new range by the luxury fashion house. Many are even sharing screenshots of Gucci’s website where the price of these outfits is listed as $3,500, approximately 2.5 lakh.

“Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs? I'll get the same thing for 500 bucks,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing the screenshots:

People had a lot to say on the post. “My mom can make the same design. Shall I start selling those to Gucci?” wrote a Twitter user. “We can get this in Gariahat or New Market (both located in Kolkata) in less than 1k,” shared another. “You can get two of these for 500. Hell, I don't even buy kurtas like these because they are not my style. 3,500 dollars for THIS?!” expressed a third.

Here’s how some others reacted:

What are your thoughts on this collection?

Topics
gucci twitter
IND USA
