Home / Trending / ‘It isn’t rainbow’: Nasa posts on viral Mars pic captured by Perseverance rover
trending

‘It isn’t rainbow’: Nasa posts on viral Mars pic captured by Perseverance rover

“Many have asked: Is that a rainbow on Mars? No. Rainbows aren't possible here," reads a part of the post shared by Nasa on a picture captured by Perseverance Mars Rover.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 04:49 PM IST
The image is taken by NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover.(Twitter/@NASAJPL)

A picture of the Red Planet captured by NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover went viral. What intrigued people is an arc visible in the picture which many shared looks like a rainbow. The picture soon prompted people to post all sorts of comments. Nasa, to clear the confusion, shared another post explaining that the rainbow-like shape is actually a lens fare.

“Many have asked: Is that a rainbow on Mars? No. Rainbows aren't possible here. Rainbows are created by light reflected off of round water droplets, but there isn't enough water here to condense, and it’s too cold for liquid water in the atmosphere. This arc is a lens flare,” Nasa shared on the Twitter handle dedicated to posting updates about Perseverance rover. The post is complete with an image showcasing the rainbow-shaped lens flare.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Are you an alien’: Elon Musk’s reply to Twitter user’s question sparks laughter

Meena Harris tweets about her guilty pleasure food, prompts varied replies

Clip of this woman describing her good boy doggo may wipe your mid-week blues

Video shows ‘deleted scenes’ from Jurassic Park film, it may leave you in splits

The tweet that started it all was shared on official Twitter handle of NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory on March 4.

The explanation tweet by Nasa prompted people to share all sorts of reactions with many thanking the space agency for providing an explanation. While answering to a tweeple, Nasa further explained about the lens flare.

Here’s how some others reacted:

What do you think of Nasa's ‘rainbow on Mars’ post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa perseverance
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP