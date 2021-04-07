‘It isn’t rainbow’: Nasa posts on viral Mars pic captured by Perseverance rover

A picture of the Red Planet captured by NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover went viral. What intrigued people is an arc visible in the picture which many shared looks like a rainbow. The picture soon prompted people to post all sorts of comments. Nasa, to clear the confusion, shared another post explaining that the rainbow-like shape is actually a lens fare.

“Many have asked: Is that a rainbow on Mars? No. Rainbows aren't possible here. Rainbows are created by light reflected off of round water droplets, but there isn't enough water here to condense, and it’s too cold for liquid water in the atmosphere. This arc is a lens flare,” Nasa shared on the Twitter handle dedicated to posting updates about Perseverance rover. The post is complete with an image showcasing the rainbow-shaped lens flare.

The tweet that started it all was shared on official Twitter handle of NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory on March 4.

The explanation tweet by Nasa prompted people to share all sorts of reactions with many thanking the space agency for providing an explanation. While answering to a tweeple, Nasa further explained about the lens flare.

