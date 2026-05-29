'It was never the AC': Woman’s viral post reveals surprising reason behind repeated AC failures

A woman’s post on X is being widely discussed after she shared how repeated air conditioner breakdowns in her office space led to years of repair costs, only for her to later discover that the issue may not have been with the machine at all. What she once assumed was a faulty or “unlucky” AC turned out to be, in her words, a lesson in how surroundings can quietly damage appliances over time.

Woman shares experience of constant AC issues. (X/@sonali0_)

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The post was shared by X user @sonali0_. The caption of the post read, “ ₹40,000 AC or just scrap? Turns out location changed everything! I used to think my AC was ‘unlucky.’ Every March, a new drama began. Sometimes gas leakage, sometimes zero cooling. The mechanic would come, charge thousands, and say - ‘Brother, the compressor is also giving up this time.’ Trusting them every time, I kept spending money, thinking it would finally run perfectly… But the result was always the same - disappointment. Then one day, the truth came out and opened my eyes. A new mechanic checked the Outdoor Unit (ODU) and laughed - ‘Sir, your AC isn’t faulty… it’s just working beyond its limits!’ What he revealed was shocking: The silent killer effect of location.

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Right behind my office, there’s a drainage system. Gases like Hydrogen Sulfide and Ammonia were constantly mixing into the air. These gases slowly corroded the condenser and copper pipes. Moisture and humidity added to the damage, forming layers of rust over time. Result - no cooling, gas leakage, and continuous money loss. Now I understand - sometimes the problem is not the machine… it’s the location.”

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Users debate hidden causes behind appliance failures

In the comments section, reactions ranged from disbelief to agreement. One person wrote, “This shouldn't have happened! There was no point in buying such an expensive AC! Money wasted! We should have filed a case against the company!”

Another user shared, “Never thought air quality outside could directly impact AC performance like this. Really informative.” A third comment read, “A ₹40,000 AC is a victim of sewer gases. First, consider the location, then buy the AC.”

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Several users expressed frustration over repair costs. One person wrote, “I bought such an expensive AC and it ended up as scrap. There was no point in investing so much money.” Another added, “The machine was fine, but the space was a problem. Always remember, before buying an expensive item, check its location.”

Not all reactions agreed with the explanation. One user commented, “Sometimes the product turns out to be very bad, and the company has no solution for it.”