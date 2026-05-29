Mumbai man gives tour of ₹7 crore Andheri West home with huge terrace, vintage decor: ‘I am blessed to live here’

A Mumbai man has caught the internet’s attention after giving a tour of his spacious family home in Andheri West’s Lokhandwala area. The video, shared on Instagram by Arya Kothari, shows him speaking to the resident about the cost, size and interiors of the apartment, which comes with a large terrace and carefully designed rooms. A Mumbai man gave a tour of 2,500 sq ft Andheri West home, leaving viewers stunned by its space and luxury. (Instagram/arya_kothari)

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In the clip, Kothari begins by asking, “How much do you pay for rent in Mumbai?” To this, the resident replies, “I own the house. I don't pay rent.” When asked about the value of the apartment, he says, “Around 7.5, 7 CR.” He also reveals that the home is spread across 2,500 square feet.

The conversation soon turns into an impromptu house tour after Kothari asks, “Can I come and see your apartment right now?” The resident agrees and begins by showing the entrance. “This is the door. This is actually my surname Bhattacharya in Morse code,” he says.

Terrace, vintage decor and a personal touch As the tour continues, the resident shows the living room and explains that the house is located in Andheri West, Lokhandwala. He then takes the interviewer to the terrace, leaving him surprised. “Damn, this is so cool. I didn't know Mumbai houses had such big balconies and all,” Kothari says.

The resident shares that the apartment is “actually like a 5 BHK,” but has been converted into a 4 BHK. He adds that he lives there with his parents. The home also features a study room, a 150 year old window frame, a guest room and a wall of masks collected from different parts of the world.

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When asked about the biggest challenge of living there, the resident says, “There are no challenges. I am actually blessed to live here.” He later shows his room and says, “This is my room, and as you can see, I've designed this on my own. My aesthetic really matches my vibe, like a boy's apartment.”

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Asked how he is able to afford the home, he replies, “I live with my parents, so I'm not directly affording this.”

Watch the clip here: