trending

ITBP constable sings to pay tribute to Bappi Lahiri. Video will make you swoon

ITBP Constable Sovan Banerjee sang one of Bappi Lahiri's super-hit songs, Dil Mein Ho Tum from the 1987 movie Satyamev Jayate.
ITBP Constable Sovan Banerjee sang one of Bappi Lahiri's super-hit songs, Dil Mein Ho Tum from the 1987 movie Satyamev Jayate. (@ITBP_official/Twitter)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 02:37 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 16 at the age of 69 in Mumbai due to multiple health issues and tributes have poured in for the legendary composer from all corners. Bappi Lahiri was known as the ‘Disco King’ of Bollywood and now an ITBP constable is winning hearts online for his soulful rendition of one of his super-hit songs, Dil Mein Ho Tum from the 1987 movie Satyamev Jayate.

In a video uploaded by ITBP’s official Twitter handle, Constable Sovan Banerjee begins with the Hindi version of the song before moving on to the Bengali version of the song—Chirodini Tumi Je Aamar – also composed by Bappi Lahiri.

“Dil mein ho tum” reads the caption posted along the video. 

Listen to the beautiful rendition of the song below:

Since being uploaded, the video has already got more than 800 views. Many Twitter users paid homage to Bappi Lahiri and shared the clip of the ITBP constable. 

See some of the tweets below:

What do you think about this beautiful rendition of Bappi Lahiri’s song by the ITBP constable? 

 

Topics
bappi lahiri
