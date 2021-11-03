ITBP officer receives salute from daughter as she joins police force, pic goes viral

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has shared a few pictures of a heartwarming moment on their official Instagram page. One of the images is of a woman saluting her father, where both of them are seen wearing police uniforms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They wrote that the young woman is Apeksha Nimbadia and her father is APS Nimbadia. They also captioned the image as, "Proud father getting salute from the proud daughter".

Apeksha has finished her graduation from Dr BR Ambedkar Police Academy in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Her dad is a Deputy Inspector General with the ITBP.

ITBP has also released two other photos of Apeksha on Instagram, one of which features her with her mum Bimlesh Nimbadia, who was also present at the event. The final shot reveals the father-daughter duo standing next to each other, posing for a photo.

The images, along with the viral picture, were taken moments after Apeksha Nimbadia took part in a passing out parade to join the police forces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the heartwarming moment filled with pride and joy right here:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 21,000 likes. The post has also been shared across various platforms. The share further received several heartwarming reactions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Salute both of you,” an Instagram user expressed in a comment. Another said, “What a proud moment.” Many praised them and virtually took part in their celebrations by saying, “Jai Hind”.

What do you feel about this treasured moment of achievement?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON