It's October 2 and people can't help but share Drishyam memes
trending

It’s October 2 and people can’t help but share Drishyam memes

Published on Oct 02, 2021 01:09 PM IST
People are sharing hilarious Drishyam memes.(HT file photo)
By Trisha Sengupta

Today, October 2, is a day that is filled with many memorable occasions. This is the day that marks the birth anniversaries of two great leaders of India - Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Moreover, a few years ago, this is the day on which Swachh Bharat Mission was launched. However, for some meme lovers, this is also the day when they get to share hilarious posts about Vijay visiting Panjim with his family to attend Satsang in the movie Drishyam.

In this film, released back in 2015, the protagonist Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, creates an alibi about visiting Panjim on this day with his family. Throughout the film, he keeps on repeating the date to different characters and his action gives a whole new spin to the movie’s plot.

Since the release of the movie, it has almost turned into a ritual for many to share hilarious Drishyam memes on October 2. And, this year is no exception.

So, here are a few rib-tickling posts for you to enjoy:



“Why are @ajaydevgn and #Drishyam not trending yet? Has this country forgotten what happened on October 2?” joked a Twitter user. “2 October yaad hai na, Vijay aur uski family Panaji gaye the Satsang mein aur waha Pav Bhaji khai aur 3 Oct ko wapas aaye the,” posted another.

Have the tweets prompted you to watch Drishyam? Again?

Topics
drishyam meme twitter
