'I've changed careers more times than I can count': Woman who returned to university at 44 says she'd do it all again

Most people spend years trying to build one successful career. Ashu Jain has spent her life embracing many. At 44, she returned to university after years of raising her three children. Today, at 59, she is a content creator, an IIT Delhi PhD, a Hyrox athlete and a former Roadies Season 20 contestant. Looking back, Jain says she would not change a single chapter of her journey. In a recent Instagram reel, she summed it up in one line: "I've changed careers more times than I can count."

Ashu Jain says every phase of her life has been precious. (Instagram/@not.just.a.grandma)

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Speaking to HT, the Dehradun-based creator said every phase of her life, whether it was teaching, motherhood, academics or fitness, had its own purpose. Rather than worrying about staying on one path, she chose to give her best to whichever chapter she was in.

'I would still make the same choice'

One of the decisions people questioned the most was her choice to step away from her career after becoming a mother.

"I've heard it so many times. People would tell me, 'If you had continued teaching, you would have been a professor by now,'" Jain said.

She studied electrical engineering before moving into teaching, a profession she says came naturally to her. But when life changed, so did her priorities.

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{{^usCountry}} "I chose to raise my children because that felt right to me. The joy and fulfilment I experienced by being around them was unparalleled. I'm not saying being a stay-at-home mother is better than having a career, or vice versa. Every woman has to make the choice that works for her. If I had to live my life again, I would still make the same decision." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I chose to raise my children because that felt right to me. The joy and fulfilment I experienced by being around them was unparalleled. I'm not saying being a stay-at-home mother is better than having a career, or vice versa. Every woman has to make the choice that works for her. If I had to live my life again, I would still make the same decision." {{/usCountry}}

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Years later, after her children had grown up, Jain felt ready for a fresh start. At 44, she resumed her studies, completed her MTech and went on to earn a PhD from IIT Delhi.

“I cannot tell you how much I enjoyed being a student again. Those nine years, studying in my forties and fifties, were among the most satisfying years of my life.”

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Ashu Jain's journey has taken many turns.

'Starting over never frightened me'

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For Jain, beginning again never felt unusual. Growing up, her father's transferable job meant moving from one city to another every few years.

"There was always a new place, a new language and new people. I think that made me more adaptable. Change never scared me."

Even after completing her doctorate, life took another unexpected turn. She had planned to return to teaching or research, but menopause left her feeling low on energy. Instead of forcing herself back into work, she decided to take a break and learn something completely different.

"I really didn't want to sit idle. Learning new skills has always been my thing. I started learning video editing simply to keep myself busy."

She began posting videos on Instagram without expecting it to become a career.

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"There was no pressure and no goal. I was just enjoying the process."

As her audience grew, so did her interest in fitness. What started with walks and trekking gradually led to strength training, Roadies Season 20 and now Hyrox competitions.

"I've always loved taking on new challenges. I think that's just who I am."

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'Every phase has been precious'

Although her own life has been shaped by several career changes, Jain believes the answer is not to keep switching jobs whenever work feels repetitive.

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"Sometimes you can make your work exciting by learning something new. But if you've genuinely reached a point where you're unhappy, it doesn't make sense to stay there forever."

More than changing careers, she believes the real lesson is to stop living according to other people's expectations.

"My father-in-law used to say it is not bad to make shoes, but it is bad to make bad shoes. Whatever you do, do it wholeheartedly."

Looking back, Jain says she does not measure her life by titles or achievements but by the fulfilment she found in every stage.

"Teaching, raising my children, returning to university, becoming a grandmother and creating content have all brought me happiness in different ways. Every phase has been precious to me. I would do it all over again."