Jabalpur man's uniquely decorated scooter stuns people

A video of a Jabalpur man and his scooter has taken over social media by storm. But why? It's the one-of-a-kind appearance of the man's scooter that's been turning people's heads.

Picture of the decorated scooter.(Instagram/@my_love_jabalpur)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show a scooter that is beautifully embellished with beads of different shapes and colours. The vehicle is also adorned with feathers and lights, adding to its charm. Additionally, a mobile is attached near the handle of the scooter. (Also Read: Driver creates mini garden inside auto, video wows people)

This video was shared on Instagram by the handle @my_love_jabalpur. In the caption of the post, they wrote, “Jabalpur ki famous scooter (Famous scooter of Jabalpur.)

Watch the video of this unique-looking scooter here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared on social media on August 26. Since being posted, it has garnered close to 24 million views and still counting. The share has also received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s what people are saying about this video:

An individual wrote, "I want to enter my wedding on this scooter." A second joked, "Aare aapke scooter ki shadi ho gayi? [Did your scooter get married?] A third commented, "Mithun ji ka bike hai kya? I am a disco dancer [Does this belong to Mithun ji?] A fourth shared, "Wow, this is so cool." A fifth expressed, "What a scooter!"

What are your thoughts on this scooter?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON