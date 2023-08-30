News / Trending / Driver creates mini garden inside auto, video wows people

Driver creates mini garden inside auto, video wows people

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 30, 2023 08:48 PM IST

A video shared on Instagram shows how a driver turned his auto into a mini garden. The video will wow you.

A video of a specially decorated auto rickshaw has left people surprised and amused. The video shows the vehicle decorated with green plants on the inside. The beautiful decoration has made netizens say how it is a ‘travelling park’.

The image shows the inside of a decorated auto. (Instagram/@depthoughtsz._)
Posted on an Instagram page called depthoughtsz._, the clip captured how the driver has turned his auto's interior into a mini garden. The video opens with a text insert flashing on the screen that reads, “POV: You just got the best auto ride."

The video, taken from a passenger’s seat, shows the ceiling of the auto entirely covered in greens. Also, multiple plants in earthen pots are kept inside the vehicle. The caption of the video indicates that the video was captured in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Take a look at this auto decorated with plants:

The video was posted on August 15. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the share has accumulated more than 1.1 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this auto decoration?

“Omg, I’ve been in this auto! He’s a really humble person, and also has two social media handles to spread awareness on road safety. Really nice to see what he’s done with the ceiling though,” posted an Instagram user. “That’s a travelling park. Wow,” added another. “That is not auto, it is a mini garden,” expressed a third. “The brilliant idea the auto driver has,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on this unusually designed auto?

