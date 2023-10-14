Jacksfilms accuses SSSniperwolf of ‘doxxing’ him, asks YouTube to demonetise ‘dangerous creator’

YouTube star Jacksfilms and Twitch streamer SSSniperwolf have long been feuding. Recently, yet another dispute erupted between the two YouTubers after Alia (SSSniperwolf) allegedly shared a picture of John's (Jacksfilms) residence on her Instagram story, which has now been removed. John shared the now-deleted picture on his X handle, calling the streamer's action “creepy, gross, and violating.” John wrote, “Sssniperwolf just doxxed me on her IG. What you do is disgusting. You steal content AND stalk youtubers.” He also asked YouTube to “demonetize this dangerous 'creator' or just get her off your platform.”

YouTubers SSSniperwolf and Jacksfilms are feuding again(Instagram/@sssniperwolf/@jacksfilms)

John's accusations stirred the internet as his X post garnered over 100K likes and more than 2,000 replies. In a series of comments on his post, he further wrote, “She literally posted a video of the outside of our house for all of her 5.6 million followers to see, then deleted it,” adding, “In what universe do you think that's okay? In what reality do you live in where you think this behavior is justified?” Slamming Alia with several accusations, Jack wrote, “It's time to get her off the platform. She's no longer a ‘silly creator that steals content teehee’ - she's a creep that stalks and threatens her critics. Nah. F**k that. Time to get her off YouTube.”

For the unaware, the rivalry between the two YouTubers ignited back in 2022, when Jack created a secondary channel on the platform to mock SSSniperwolf’s reaction content and alleged that she was stealing other creators' content for her own profit. Since then, the duo have been feeding online. After Jack's recent slew of allegations against SSSniperwolf and his call for the demonetisation of her YouTube channel, she took to her Instagram account to address the situation. She wrote, “This creep has been harassing me for months then plays victim saying I threatened him when I just wanted to talk to him. I have no ill intentions. It's so sad when people have to constantly create drama to pay their bills.”

