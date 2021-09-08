Jail inmates in Nashik are preparing eco-friendly idols for Ganeshotsav

Earlier, the usage of artificial colors and plaster of Paris created tremendous pollution in water bodies after immersion (Visarjan) of holy statues. This worried environmentalists and the government, and few concerned citizens who came up with better alternates.

For this reason, there has been a surge in demand for eco-friendly idols during the festive season. The growing environmental awareness has led to the change in the marketing pattern, which in turn is inspiring the potters to create decomposable holy shrines.

Ganesh idols. (Life Beyond Numbers)

In a similar initiative, the inmates of the Nashik central jail are making biodegradable Ganesh murtis while working behind bars. With this, the inmates are getting an opportunity to display their creative sides, making idols of clay, marble, and fiberglass.

The prisoners were given proper training by a fellow convict, Sagar Pawar (35), an artisan from Raigad’s town Pen, famous for its Ganesh idols. They have set the target to make 2,000 eco-friendly Ganpati idols.

This is not the first time when Nashik Jail inmates have carried out idol making. They have been sculpting them for many years, and the idols are pre-sold before entering the market.

“They make 600-700 eco-friendly Ganpatis every year. All of them have been pre-sold,” said Nashik Jail Superintendent Pramod Wagh told ANI.

Pawar has trained 16 people to sculpt 20 types of Ganesh idols from eco-friendly natural clay. The prices for these idols are yet to be decided, but they would be lower than the market. Five of the 16 convicts, who are making idols, have been trained in ‘akhani.’ It is one of the most intricate and sophisticated parts of making a Ganesh idol, in which God’s eyes and features are painted.

“We have learned that around five people trained by him here have managed to secure work as idol makers after their release,” Nashik Central Prison Rajkumar Sali informed DNA.

These idols are now exhibited at the jail shop. As the demand has increased, the jail administration has decided to expand the project and include variations in sizes and types.

This was story was first published on Life Beyond Numbers.