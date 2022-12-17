Janhvi Kapoor's ‘Can we skip to the good part’ reel is absolutely relatable

When we come back home after a party, we all wish is to change our clothes and get into comfortable wear. And it seems like even actress Jahnvi Kapoor is like us. The star is recognised for choosing stylish outfits and never hesitates to try anything new. From extravagant gowns to bodycon dresses and even comfort wear, Janhvi Kapoor really has an impeccable fashion sense. However, a recent reel shared by Janhvi Kapoor reveals that at the end of the day, nothing feels better than comfortable home wear.

In a short video that was shared a few hours back on her Instagram, you can see Janhvi Kapoor dressed in a black bodycon leather dress. Seconds later, the actress does a spin, and you can spot her in a colourful pajama and peplum top with a shawl wrapped around her torso.

The post's caption read, "The real good part is when I'm in bed with a bucket of ice cream though."

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been liked by more than four lakh people and has a lot of comments.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "You look beautiful in any condition." A second person said, "WOW, that's a stunning look." "Janhvi Ji night dress mein ap bahut cute lag rahe ho (Janhvi, you are looking very cute in the night dress).