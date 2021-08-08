Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Japanese dancers groove to Udi Udi Jaye from Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Watch

“There is a lot of energy in your dance,” wrote a YouTube user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 11:42 AM IST
The image shows one of the Japanese dancers dancing to Udi Udi Jaye from Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.(Instagram/@bollyque_jp)

Many love the foot tapping song Udi Udi Jaye from the film Raees featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia, there are various videos on the Internet showcasing people dancing to the song. There is a now a latest addition to the list and it is a clip featuring Japanese dancers showing their cool moves.

Shared on Insta page bollyque_jp, the video makes for a delightful watch. The clip shows the dancers dressed is various traditional Indian attires while dancing to the song.

Take a look at the video:

The dancers also shared a longer version of the video on their YouTube channel:

People had a lot to say about the awesome performance on the Bollywood song by the Japanese dancers.

“There is a lot of energy in your dance,” shared a YouTube user along with heart emoticons. “Wow, that is awesome,” expressed another. “Wow, such a great dance,” shared a third.

Here’s the original song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan:

What are your thoughts?

