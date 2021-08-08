Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Japanese man stands outside Olympic village everyday with this placard for athletes. Here’s what it says
trending

Japanese man stands outside Olympic village everyday with this placard for athletes. Here’s what it says

The man was said to be spotted in front of the Olympics village every day with a placard dedicated to each and every athlete representing their countries.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 01:44 PM IST
The image shows the man holding a placard in front of the Olympics village.(Reddit)

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 has come to an end with remarkable performances from all the athletes representing their countries on an international platform. Amid the anticipation, victory and failures, one man has grabbed the attention of athletes as well as netizens with his sweet and heartwarming gesture. Several pictures of the man from the host country Japan have now flooded social media platforms and received much love from people.

From Reddit to Twitter, a photograph of the man has been circulating widely. The man was said to be spotted in front of the Olympics village everyday with a placard dedicated to each and every athlete representing their countries.

“Good morning athletes! Even if you don’t get a medal, you’re still the best! Believe in yourself,” reads the text on the placard. Isn’t this the most wholesome thing ever?

Check it out

Another individual shared a glimpse of the man and his placard on Twitter. “Is there a nation that takes hosting an event more seriously? As in, individuals taking it upon themselves to ensure guests feel welcome and supported. I doubt it. Man, I love Japan!” reads the caption shared alongside the picture. The post was originally shared by Irish rugby player Harry McNulty.

People showered the man with praises and appreciated his positive gesture. “The embodiment of the Olympic Spirit,” said a Reddit user. “He deserves a medal,” wrote another.

What are your thoughts on these posts?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics japan
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Japanese man holds a placard of positivity for athletes outside Olympic village

Big dog’s reaction to meeting a tiny bird leaves people in splits. Watch

Japanese dancers groove to Udi Udi Jaye from Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Watch

Nasa posts Jupiter’s moon Ganymede is a ‘mood’ too, interesting share goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP