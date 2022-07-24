Japanese woman wears saree, recreates Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic dialogue in viral video

Appreciating the art, culture and movies of India feels great. But you know what feels even greater? When we get to see people who are not even from India, appreciate our movies and their dialogues. Recently, a video has been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral ever since. What makes this video so worthy of going viral is the fact that it shows how a Japanese woman who happens to be an influencer, recreates one of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic dialogues. It's likely that watching this video will make you appreciate the Japanese woman serving some Bollywood looks in a saree.

The video has been shared on Instagram by a creator who goes by the name Mayo Japan. She has over 1.13 lakh followers on her Instagram page where her bio states that she has a degree in the Hindi language. The video shows her in some of her saree looks and is guaranteed to make you appreciate her appreciation of Indian culture.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 14, the video has gotten more than 2.54 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person praises, "You were looking gorgeous in an ivory colour saree." "Mayo always looks gorgeous," another user adds. A third response reads, "Oyy hoyyy hamari Japanese Aishwarya ... Mayo."