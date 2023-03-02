Japanese women wear saree, dance to Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit’s Dola Re Dola

Indian songs have gained immense popularity among people from other countries in the past few years. The trend is abundantly clear from the different videos on social media that show foreigners singing or dancing to various Indian tracks. Just like this video that shows two women from Japan skilfully grooving to the song Dola Re Dola originally picturised on Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit.

An Instagram user and content creator from Tokyo, who goes by Mayo Japan, posted the video on her personal page. “Dola Re Dola from Japan”, she wrote and shared the video.

The video opens to show two Japanese women in beautiful red and white saree. They soon start performing hook steps from the song. What makes the video even more amazing to watch is the picturesque location of their performance.

Take a look at the video:

The Video was shared a few months ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered close to 2.4 lakh likes and counting. Additionally, the share has accumulated close to 23,000 views. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. A few also talked about the saree they are wearing with a few Bengali words written on them.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Wow, awesome,” expressed an Instagram user. “Wow! What a dance show,” shared another. “Love the way you’re carrying the outfit. Amazing,” posted a third. “You guys are so adorable and so gracefully dancing to the tune of Dola Re Dola,” commented a fourth. “Is any bengali noticed them wearing “Asche Bochor Abar Hobe,” bordered saree? It's means when we, means bengalis celebrate durga puja's last day, which Bijoya Dashami, we say this "ascha bochor abar hoba". It means Durga maa will visit again next year. Again we celebrate those days with lots of fun Love from Bengal,” wrote a fifth.