‘Japan’s convenient but not always kind’: Employee reveals dark truth about pressure to be perfect

An anonymous salaryman’s video about the pressure of being perfect while surrounded by world-class facilities and infrastructure has sparked a discussion about life in Japan. The man said that Japan is a very convenient country with its safe roads, on-time transportation, and tasty food, but he claimed that people often are left alone and lonely when interacting with others. A Japanese man’s post about the pressure of always appearing perfect has created a stir on social media. (Instagram/@japanesetypicalsalaryman)

“Life in Japan: clean on the outside, quiet pain inside,” the individual posted on Instagram. The post was published by an unverified user. HT.com has not independently verified the claims.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “As an Italian living in India, I go to Japan to breathe (literally), walk alone, experience the silence.... Because I don't have these things where I live. You should leave your place occasionally and then travel to a place opposite to breathe. Little baby steps until you decide which place is apt for you. I wish you all the best, and if you need someone to express yourself to, we are here for you, not metaphorically, I mean it.”

Another added, “I definitely felt this while I visited there. It was a beautiful place, but a weird energy was in the air. I often wondered if they were actually happy.” A third expressed, “I felt sad after watching this. It may not be as easy for people to share their feelings, and they are expected to be strong and ‘perfect’. Hopefully, those who are struggling would have at least one person who can comfort them, and whom they find comfortable talking to.”

A fourth wrote, “Indeed. Lived in Japan on and off for 12 years, married to a Japanese and spoke the language fluently. But, Japan always felt like when I went to Sunday tea at my grandmother’s house as a kid, I had to put on my scratchy trousers and be on my best behaviour. Japan is like that 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”