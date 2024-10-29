Jaya Kishori responds to backlash over 2 lakh bag: 'I'm not a sadhvi, haven't renounced anything'

Spiritual preacher and singer Jaya Kishori has responded to the massive backlash over her ₹2 lakh Dior bag, saying that she never advocated for complete renunciation of worldly desires. Identifying herself as a “normal girl, not a sadhvi,” Kishori said that young people should work hard, earn money and spend it as they like. Jaya Kishori was filmed carrying a Dior bag worth over ₹ 2 lakh.

The 29-year-old spoke to news agency ANI after several social media users slammed her for carrying a bag by Dior which uses calfskin leather. She was recently filmed at an airport carrying the bag in question - the Dior Book Tote that is crafted out of cotton and leather - leading many to question how a follower of the Hindu religion could use calfskin.

Jaya Kishori, however, said that her bag is customised to be free of leather. She emphasised her commitment to not using leather.

“The bag is a customised bag. There is no leather in it and customised means that you can get it made as per your wish. That is why my name is also written on it. I have never used leather, nor will I ever use it,” she told news agency ANI.

Take a look at her interview below:

During the conversation, the spiritual singer also said that people who have attended her sermons know that she never preached for renunciation of materialistic desires.

“Those who have come to my 'Katha' know very well that I never say that everything is 'moh maya', don't earn money or renounce everything,” she told ANI.

“I have not renounced anything, so how can I tell you to do so? I am clear from day one that I am not a saint, sadhu or sadhvi. I am a normal girl, I live in a normal house, I live with my family.

“I tell the same thing to the youth that you should work hard, earn money, give yourself a good life, give your family a good life and fulfill your dreams,” she explained.

Social media reacts

While some X users praised her for clarifying her stance on leather, others called her conversation with ANI a damage control measure.

“Wearing the attire of a sadhvi and doing Katha and then saying I am not a sadhvi is like cheating. Since you changed your profession doesn’t mean you will fool people by saying ‘I never said I’m a sadhvi’,” wrote one X user.

“Never heard Dior customising bags without leather .. maybe they do for special customers,” another said.

“She is correct, she is smart & earning money by fooling people. It's mistake of people who are getting fooled,” another said. “After being called out for her double standards, she is trying to do damage control,” an X user opined.